Tree plantation program by KBCCI

In a landmark initiative to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship and as part of the CSR Activities, the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KBCCI) successfully organised a Tree Plantation Program at Cumilla Economic Zone, Sonachar, Meghna, Cumilla, on August 2nd at 11:00am.

The program was inaugurated by the President of KBCCI, Mr Shahab Uddin Khan and the President of Korean Community, Mr Yong Oh Yu. The event was supported by Mr Mostafa Kamal, Chairman & Managing Director of Meghna Group of Industries and Advisor of KBCCI.

"We are honored to host this important event, which reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship," said Mr. Shahab Uddin Khan, President of KBCCI. "Our efforts today will contribute to a greener tomorrow, and we are grateful for the support and participation of our esteemed guests and members."

President of Korean Community, Mr. Yong Oh Yu added, "This initiative highlights the strong relationship between Korea and Bangladesh, and our shared dedication to sustainable development. It is inspiring to see such active participation in this vital cause."

Mr. Mostafa Kamal, Chairman & Managing Director of Meghna Group of Industries, expressed his support, stating, "Environmental conservation is crucial for our future, and Cumilla Economic Zone is proud to be part of this impactful event."

Beyond bilateral business development, KBCCI remains deeply committed to various CSR activities, such as Student Scholarship, Relief Activities and Language Learning Grant for Workers. Through initiatives like the Tree Plantation Program, KBCCI continues to demonstrate its dedication to giving back to the community and ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for all.