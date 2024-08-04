Tree plantation program by KBCCI

04 August, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 04:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a landmark initiative to promote sustainability and environmental stewardship and as part of  the CSR Activities, the Korea-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KBCCI)  successfully organised a Tree Plantation Program at Cumilla Economic Zone, Sonachar,  Meghna, Cumilla, on August 2nd at 11:00am.

The program was inaugurated by the President of KBCCI, Mr Shahab Uddin Khan and the  President of Korean Community, Mr Yong Oh Yu. The event was supported by Mr Mostafa  Kamal, Chairman & Managing Director of Meghna Group of Industries and Advisor of  KBCCI.

"We are honored to host this important event, which reflects our ongoing commitment to  sustainability and environmental stewardship," said Mr. Shahab Uddin Khan, President of  KBCCI. "Our efforts today will contribute to a greener tomorrow, and we are grateful for the  support and participation of our esteemed guests and members." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

President of Korean Community, Mr. Yong Oh Yu added, "This initiative highlights the strong  relationship between Korea and Bangladesh, and our shared dedication to sustainable  development. It is inspiring to see such active participation in this vital cause." 

Mr. Mostafa Kamal, Chairman & Managing Director of Meghna Group of Industries, expressed  his support, stating, "Environmental conservation is crucial for our future, and Cumilla  Economic Zone is proud to be part of this impactful event." 

Beyond bilateral business development, KBCCI remains deeply committed to various CSR activities, such as Student Scholarship, Relief Activities and Language Learning Grant for  Workers. Through initiatives like the Tree Plantation Program, KBCCI continues to  demonstrate its dedication to giving back to the community and ensuring a sustainable and  prosperous future for all.

