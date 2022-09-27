Travela receives ICT Division’s iDEA Project grant

Travela, a travel-tech startup from Bangladesh, has received Tk10 lakh grant from the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project under the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division.

In May this year, the startup raised Tk50 lakh in angel investment. They are currently in talks with local and global investors to raise another fresh investment in their Pre-seed round.

It's been a year since the inception of Travela, they started their journey as an accommodation sharing platform. In a year of operation, Travela served around 3500 bookings so far. The platform has over 600 properties listed, spread across six cities.

"At the beginning we were just a local alternative for Airbnb. It was intentional. We took our time to understand our users, local market, and the actual need. We listened to our users, homeowners and gradually introduced features and facilities, small iterations that, in a year, built a product that is better suited to serve the local market than any global giant", said Saad Rahman, Co-founder & CEO of Travela.

Mir Ishtiaque Ahmed, Co-founder and COO of Travela said, "We're leading the market in rental apartment segment, and seeing a steady growth. We've also experimented with hotels and have seen an optimistic response, and now getting serious about hotels as well. We'll launch two more verticals in the first and second quarters of the next year respectively."

