Travela raised Pre-seed round of investment

Travela, a travel-tech startup based in Dhaka raised a Pre-seed round of investment from renowned investor Mr. Mohammad Maaz. The company is now valued at 5 crore Taka, and growing rapidly.

Travela is a short-term accommodation rental platform. Which means, anyone who has a spare/unused room or apartment can list their room/apartment on the platform and users can book these spaces through the app and get a place to stay for days, weeks or even months, said a media release.

Mir Ishtiaque Ahmed, the COO of Travela said, "as a filmmaker I had to travel all over the country. Mostly I used to stay at hotels and sometimes at my friends' houses. This made me realize, staying at houses made much more sense than staying at hotels. That is when I thought to give it a try."

"I always believed, tourism in Bangladesh has tremendous potential. However, due to lack of infrastructure and regulations, our tourists can't get the full out of it. Travela aims to work on this problem. Our goal is to diversify tourism, democratize its components, and help local economies benefit from it." said Saad Rahman, the CEO of Travela.

Travela now operates in 6 cities in Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Barisal, and in the process of expanding nationwide.

At this moment Travela has over 15 thousand registered users all over the country. The company has around 500 properties listed on its platform, served more than 1800 bookings, and growing at an excellent rate.