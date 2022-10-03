Travel documentary on tea-planters' cemeteries premiered Monday

A travel documentary, "Tombs: Tea-Planters Cemeteries in Sylhet", premiered Monday (3 October) at the conference hall of the Bangladesh Tourism Board in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The documentary focuses on the burial grounds of tea planters in different gardens of the entire Sylhet division, read a press release.

Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Deputy Director, Rahnuma Salam Khan, was the chief guest at the premiere show of the 30-minute documentary.

Bangladesh Tourism Board CEO, Abu Taher Mohammad Zaber, former Additional Secretary Jalal Ahmed, Joint Secretary Sheikh Momena Moni, DIG of Bangladesh Police, Ruhul Amin Shipper, Deepta TV CEO Fuad Chowdhury, Cha Consultant Ashraf Ahmed, former Additional Secretary Akhtaruzzaman Khan Kabir, and Vromongoddo Editor Mahmud Hafiz were special guests at the event.

Heritage Traveler Eliza Binte Elahi produced the infographic on the Tea-Planters' Tombs. She also worked on the concept and script, and conducted the research work for the documentary, while ARM Nasir directed the documentary.

Eliza said, "I am a travel lover, working on heritage tourism development in Bangladesh since 2016. Travelling to 64 districts, I have tried to remember everything I found through writings, stories, photographs, and documentaries."

This is the fourth production of "Quest: A Heritage Journey of Bangladesh."

In 2020, Eliza Binte Elahi produced two more documentaries, one about Dhaka's first aerialist, Jeanette Van Tassel, titled "In Search of Jeanette Van Tassel." The other one was based on the places where memories of Bangabandhu are intertwined, titled "Our Road to Freedom". Produced in 2021, "Hariprabha Takeda: An Unsung Traveler of Bengal" is about the first Bengali woman to travel to Japan.