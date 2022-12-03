Transcom Digital Launches new appliances at ‘HITACHI Star Night-2022’

03 December, 2022, 05:45 pm
03 December, 2022, 05:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Transcom Digital has launched a new range of home appliances at the festive event, HITACHI Star Night 2022 on Thursday at International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

Transcom Digital brings HITACHI R-WB700VPB2 refrigerator featuring a vacuum compartment, selectable zones and an automatic icemaker. This refrigerator with premium design and comfort has energy-efficient inverter technology and dual fan cooling. It comes in two different colors, glass black and glass clear black, said a press release.

In this event, Transcom has also launched the washing machine BD-120XGV. In this new front load washer dryer, the maximum spin speed is 160 RPM. It also has an auto self-clean system, auto dosing system. This hi-tech washer dryer is equipped with wind iron to minimize wrinkles and smart sensing AI washes. 

In addition to these, the new Friction Damper and 5 ply liquid balancer adds to the convenience provided by this large drum washing machine that is available in white and mauve grey colors.

The launched new products included the modern stick type lightweight Vacuum cleaner PV- XL2K.  It has a powerful smart head that uses Green LED technology and tangle free brush. Easily adjustable and detachable extension pipe and accessories make the lavish looking champagne gold appliance very convenient for handy use.

In the range of new products launched in the events, next come the microwaves HMR-M 2002, HMR-FG 2012, and HMR-DG 2312 where the latter two have grilling options along with heating. All of these have child safety lock, multistage cooking, and auto cooking modes etc.

Last but not the least, the event saw the launching of highly innovative Hitachi air conditioners by Transcom.

The new inspirational wave designed RAP-G012HFEOEZ1, RSQG018HFEOEZ1, RMQG024HFEOEZ1 have advanced inverter technology for enhanced energy saving. The superior soft dry technology prevents the accumulation of water droplets and keeps the room environment pollution free. The tropical inverter ensures faster cooling.  

Considering the big market for consumer electronics in the country, the company is planning to increase its penetration in the market by increasing its growth to 100 per cent.

On this occasion, Hitachi Home Appliance's director for sales at business development, Tarun Jain said, 'To accelerate our market expansion, we wish to increase our investment in Bangladesh. We also intend to expand our product lines by introducing new products to the Bangladesh market which are technologically superior. We want to offer solutions that will create richer lives and a better society. By partnering, Transcom Digital, it makes it simpler for us to develop a wide-ranging network of loyal customers.'

Furthermore, Transcom Digital's head of Business Ritesh Ranjan said 'By establishing new electronic business markets and increasing dealer point by 55 per cent, we are expanding in all directions. With HITACHI by our side, we will continue competitive pricing, solid dealer management, alluring customer promotions, high-quality service with quick response, and expansion into new electronic business sectors.'

The event was attended by senior officials from Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances, managing director Chen Teck Beng, director sales Tarun Jain, head of sales Elvin Tham. Transcom Digital managing director Arshad Huq, head of business and other senior officials were also attended the event.

