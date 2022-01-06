Transcom Beverage holds friendly cricket tournament

Transcom Beverages Limited held a friendly cricket tournament among employees.

They formed six teams and played in the "Round Robin League" format, notes a press release today.

According to the press release, the final match was held on Wednesday (5 January) between toppers of the points table – 7up Superiors and Pepsi Power.

Team 7up Superiors won the final match beating Pepsi Power by 21 runs.

Additional Director of Transcom Beverages Limited Subhrangsu Sankar Nandy along with other high officials were present at the prize-giving ceremony and handed medals to the players.