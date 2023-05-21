Transaction at Dhaka Travel Mart exceeds Tk10 crore

21 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Transaction at Dhaka Travel Mart exceeds Tk10 crore

The 18th edition of the popular 3-day international tourism fair 'Air Astra Dhaka Travel Mart' ended at the Ball Room of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel yesterday. 

Over 50 organisations representing India, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, and host Bangladesh showcase their products and services at the fair, reads a press release. 

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor, and organizer of the event said, "Dhaka Travel Mart this year created more enthusiasm among the visitors, which was beyond our expectations. The fair attracted over 12,000 visitors in three days. All participants were happy with the outcome." 

He further informed, "Total volume of the transaction including cash and forward booking exceeded Tk10 crore, which is really a big achievement considering the existing economic situation."

Participants offered attractive discounts on domestic and international air tickets, hotel and resort rooms, and various other tourism products and services. A few local and foreign organisations signed MoU for business cooperation. 

The grand raffle draw on the entry coupons was held on the concluding day. A total of 17 winners received attractive prizes including air tickets for travel to domestic and international destinations, hotel and resort packages, and dinner/ lunch at star hotels among others. Besides, six winners were awarded with air tickets to domestic destinations at the daily raffle draw organized for the online registrant visitors.

Organised by the Bangladesh Monitor, a leading travel and tourism publication, the three-day fair was supported by the private sector airline Air Astra as the title sponsor, while US-Bangla Airlines and Eastern Bank Ltd. joined as the premium sponsor and the banking partner respectively.
 

