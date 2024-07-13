Training programme on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism' held at Pirojpur

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), a key player in the fight against financial crimes, has organised a daylong training program on Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism for bank officials of Pirojpur.

The programme was held at Pirojpur Convention Centre on Saturday, July 13, and more than 100 senior officials from 19 different banks participated in it, reads a press release.

BRAC Bank facilitated the training programme as the lead bank.

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Director, BFIU, graced the inaugural session of the training program as the chief guest. At the same time, Chowdhury Moinul Islam, DMD & CAMLCO, BRAC Bank, chaired the session.

The training program, led by Ibna Ahsan Kabir, Joint Director, BFIU; Md Ashraful Alam, Joint Director, BFIU; Md Manirul Islam, Deputy Director, BFIU; covered a wide range of AML/CFT-related issues. These included recent Developments & Regulatory Requirements, typologies and trends including Risk & Impact of Trade-based & Credit-backed Money Laundering, Online Gambling, Betting, Gaming, Illegal Trading of Cryptocurrency & Foreign Exchange, Transaction Monitoring and AML & CFT System Check Inspection and Rating.

Addressing as the Chief Guest, Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Director, BFIU, emphasized the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing due to its adverse impact on our economy and society.