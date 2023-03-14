Traidcraft Exchange organises discussion on women empowerment at grassroots level

Traidcraft Exchange (globally branded as Transform Trade) organised a roundtable discussion on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The discussion on the topic of "Celebrating champions of women empowerment at the grassroots level: shedding lights on the challenges, opportunities, and way forward" was held at The Daily Star Centre. This celebration is an integral element of Empowering Women CSOs to ensure Good Governance (WEE) project, co-funded by the European Union and led by Traidcraft Exchange Bangladesh, said a press release.

Shaheen Anam, executive director, Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), Dr Nazneen Ahmed, country economist, UNDP and Laila Jasmin Banu, programme manager, European Union joined the roundtable as special speakers while Nabila Nusrat, head of Programme of Traidcraft Exchange welcomed and moderated the session.

The WEE project participants were also present to share their stories on their day-to-day challenges. Both rural and urban women have their own set of challenges. Organisers felt that there is a disconnect between the national level women agendas and the issues encountered by the rural women perpetually. This roundtable has been organized to initiate a dialogue between national level women activists and rural women champions. All three special guests and other honorable guests agreed this is high time to redefine the definition of masculinity. Sustainable development is only possible if we work on family approach and emphasize on eradicating gender-based violence, reads the release.

Asia Khatun, secretary of the Panchagarh Women Association said, "A family is like a bicycle and it needs two wheels to make the bicycle move." She said that both husband and wife need to collaborate and work together to raise a healthy family, and she is now happy with her husband's attitude change after she started earning for her family.

According to the media release, Project WEE is supporting 15,000 rural women and their 61,650 family members, highlighting the importance and means of achieving economic and social empowerment for rural grassroots women in five districts of Bangladesh. As a means to contribute to women's economic freedom, the WEE project promotes inclusive development and reduces poverty, the project is also on the pathway to diversifying women's income opportunities in both informal and formal value chains.