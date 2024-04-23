Trade with CIS countries: Govt urged to remove banking complexities

Business leaders of the country have sought intervention of the government in streamlining of banking transactions with CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries as the existing system is making impediment to export and import with them.

President of CIS-BCCI (Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Mohammad Ali Deen said this while leading a delegation at a meeting at a meeting with State Minister for Planning Md. Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP at the latter's office at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ali Deen said that Bangladesh Bank (BB), Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and National Board of Revenue (NBR) should extend cooperation in solving complexities in bank-related complexities with CIS countries.

CIS-BCCI President briefed the State Minister about various activities of the CIS-BCCI Chamber for promoting the trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and CIS Countries including Russia in our bid to diversify the export market to a third destination.

He further emphasized carrying forward objectives of the two protocols, signed at IGC (Inter-Governmental Commission) meetings between Bangladesh and Russia.

He especially mentioned about mutual regulatory cooperation, harmonization of trade rules and setting up necessary infrastructures including warehouses and distribution network.

Hailing the role of CIS-BCCI leaders, State Minister for Planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP urged them in exploring a market of 300 million consumers in CIS countries including Russia to enhance the export basket and competitiveness.

He also suggested for a detailed action plan- both short term and long term- for augmenting trade links with CIS countries.

President of CIS-BCCI said that CIS-BCCI delegations, since 2015, are regularly attending St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) being held every year under the leadership of President Vladimir PUTIN.

CIS-BCCI works as a South Asian Partner of ROSSCONGRESS that organizes this mega economic event every year. This year also CIS-BCCI is hopeful to join SPIEF scheduled to be held during 5-8 June, 2024 and requested him to participate if invitation in received from SPIEF.

CIS-BCCI Vice President Jadab Debnath, Directors Abdul Latif Sarker, Enamul Haque, Khan Md. Iqbal, Adviser Mr. Mahbub Islam Runu and Secretary of the Chamber Mr. Mustafa Mohiuddin.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth of Independent States (or CIS) are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Mongolia and Turkmenistan have been granted observer and associate status, respectively. The CIS region as a whole spans more than 23 million km² (9+ million mi²) and boasts a population of approximately 300 million people.

Russia demonstrated the largest gross domestic product (GDP) in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2022, at approximately 2.24 trillion U.S. dollars. To compare, Ukraine's GDP was measured at around 161 billion U.S. dollars in the same year. Tajikistan had the lowest GDP in the CIS, at 10.5 billion U.S. dollars.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (or CIS) is an intergovernmental organization made up of post-Soviet nations throughout Eurasia. The CIS promotes cooperation across the member states in economic, military, and political aspects. The organization also has some power over trade, finance, security, and lawmaking, and its members ostensibly cooperate in preventing cross-border crime. It is frequently (and understandably) confused with the Commonwealth of Nations, a similar group composed of former British colonies.