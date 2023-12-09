Town Hall meeting in Rangpur focuses on financial security awareness

Under the joint efforts of Bangladesh Bank's Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department and the management of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, the "Town Hall Meeting Rangpur-2023" have occurred on Saturday (9 December) at RDRS Bangladesh-Rangpur.

The primary aim was to cultivate awareness about financial security, said the press release.

Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar from Bangladesh Bank graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Esteemed figures such as Md Anwarul Islam, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Rangpur Office, Md Saiful Islam Khan, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Head Office, and Muhammad Munirul Mawla, Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank, spoke as special guests.

Abu Hena Humayun Kabir, Director (FICSD) of Bangladesh Bank Head Office, chaired the welcoming address, with Mohammad Mahenur Alam, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank, adding to the proceedings.

In her speech as the chief guest, Deputy Governor Nurun Nahar emphasised Bangladesh's advancement.

She highlighted the necessity for banks and financial institutions to deliver genuine customer service, aligning with the vision of building a smart Bangladesh by 2041, alongside a prosperous nation. The increasing expenses in imports, due to global challenges, require heightened awareness and responsibility among Bangladeshi expatriates and their families.

Deputy Governor Nahar commended Bangladesh Bank's vigilant oversight, which significantly enhanced service quality and accountability in the financial sector. She noted the accessibility of all banking and financial transactions and highlighted the gradual shift towards digitalization in the country's financial sector. She mentioned Bangladesh Bank's initiative to establish digital banks to expedite this progress, urging active participation to amplify customer awareness for the success of these endeavours.

The event, themed 'Building Awareness for Financial Security,' witnessed participation from senior officials of both Bangladesh Bank's head and Rangpur offices, top executives and officials from Islami Bank, as well as representatives and customers from various banks in Rangpur.

