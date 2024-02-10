Town hall meeting holds in Khulna to increase customer awareness

With the theme of 'Building awareness for financial security' a Town Hall Meeting Khulna-2024 has been held to raise awareness about financial security. Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department (FICSD) of Bangladesh Bank and Exim Bank jointly arranged the program held at Khulna Club today (10 February 2024).

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Nurun Nahar attended at the meeting as chief guest and Director of FICSD of Bangladesh Bank Head Office Abu Hena Humayun Kabir presided over the meeting. Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank Head Office and Head of FICSD Strategic Communication Team Mahenur Alam delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.

Besides, the Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Khulna Office S.M. Hasan Reza, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Barisal Office Md. Abdul Mannan, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Head Office Md. Saiful Islam Khan and Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of Exim Bank Md. Zoshim Uddin Bhuiyan, Director of Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Additional Director of FICSD of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, A.K.M. Nurunnabi, Shila Roy and Mohammad Abdul Kadir Miah, senior executives and officials of Bangladesh Bank's head office, Khulna & Barisal offices, Exim Bank Head Office, representatives and customers of various banks and non-bank financial institutions of Khulna region were also present in the program.

In the speech of the chief guest, Nurun Nahar said that in order to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh in 2041, banks and financial institutions should provide sincere customer service with a service mentality. Besides, he urged everyone to be aware and responsible so that no one can do any wrongdoing by using the current online banking facility.