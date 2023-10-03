Towfika Aftab re-elected as chairperson of Citizens Bank

03 October, 2023, 07:40 pm
Towfika Aftab re-elected as chairperson of Citizens Bank

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Towfika Aftab has been recently unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of Citizens Bank PLC.

Aftab was born in a very respectable Muslim family of Cumilla district. She obtained master's degree in political science and LLB from University of Dhaka and thereafter she got herself involved in the legal profession.

Aftab has been in the legal profession for over the last 26 years and acquired good reputation for her professional acumen and dexterity. In recognition of her immense contribution to promote the cause of human rights she was coopted as one of the honorable members of National Human Rights Commission in 2019 by His excellency honorable President of Bangladesh.

She carried out onerous responsibility as a govt. appointed legal prosecutor of historically important Bangabandhu and four national leaders murder cases. To provide the legal assistance to the deprived and helpless prisoners she founded by her own initiative a charitable and nonpolitical organization named as Legal Assistance to Helpless Prisoners and Persons (LAHP). 

She is also renowned for her active association with a good number of charitable and welfare-oriented organizations including Inner Wheel, a widely recognized international Women's voluntary service provider.

