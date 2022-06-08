Tourism Malaysia’s 6-day long roadshow in Bangladesh ends

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 06:09 pm

Tourism Malaysia, the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board organised a roadshow for local tour operators and travel agents at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View Tuesday (7 June). Participants and Tourism Malaysia officials pose for a photograph after the seminar. Photo: Courtesy
Tourism Malaysia, the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board organised a roadshow for local tour operators and travel agents at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View Tuesday (7 June). Participants and Tourism Malaysia officials pose for a photograph after the seminar. Photo: Courtesy

Tourism Malaysia (Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board) has organised a day-long seminar for local travel agents and tour operators in Chattogram Tuesday (7 June).

Tourism Malaysia organised its first 6-day long roadshow in two major cities in Bangladesh –Dhaka and Chattogram from 2-7 June, after a two-year hiatus, reads a press release.

The country opened its border on 1 April this year, effectively ending all travel restrictions into the country.

According to Tourism Malaysia Bangladesh continues to be one of Malaysia's top market sources, with 179,000 arrivals (+19.3%) in 2019.

In connection with the roadshow, a Malaysian delegation headed by Syed Yahya Syed Othman, senior director of Tourism Malaysia's strategic planning division, is visiting Bangladesh at the moment.

The delegation comprises five travel agents and two health industry organisations.

Apart from instilling confidence in Bangladeshis to return to Malaysia, the roadshow aims to provide a platform for the industry community to bounce back and steer the tourism sector back to its former glory, if not better.

"This is an excellent time to return to Bangladesh, and the timing of this roadshow is ideal. The resumption of scheduled international flights from Bangladesh coincides with Malaysia's reopening of its international borders," said Syed Yahya Syed Othman.

"We are thrilled and excited to welcome Bangladeshi tourists back on exciting, new value-driven and action-packed itineraries to experience Malaysia in its best and latest form. After two years, there is still so much to discover, especially with the newly opened outdoor theme park, Genting SkyWorld, the refurbished Sunway Resort in Kuala Lumpur, and a magnificent new attraction, the Merdeka 118, the world's second-tallest building," he said

These new attractions, in addition to the country's beautiful beaches, exhilarating mountains and jungles, and a plethora of activities, will make the trip memorable, he added.

Malaysia has opened its shores for quarantine-free travel on 1 April to welcome fully-vaccinated international travellers, the release further states.

Fully-vaccinated inbound travellers are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests, including children aged 17 and below.

Currently, Malaysia offers more than 3910 air seats weekly between Dhaka and Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, and AirAsia.

