Tourism fair in Chattogram from 5 January

03 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 06:06 pm

A three-day travel and tourism fair under the style "Chittagong Travel Mart-2023' will take place at the Peninsula Chittagong Hotel in Chattogram from 5 January. 

Private sector carrier Air Astra joins as the title sponsor of the 13th edition of the fair organsided by The Bangladesh Monitor, premier travel and tourism publication of the country, according to a press release.

Airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, online travel agencies, hospitals and other healthcare service providers, immigration solution providers, and others from home and abroad will showcase their products and services in 30 stalls to be set up at the fair venue.

Visitors, during the fair days will enjoy exciting discounts on air tickets, tour packages, hotel rooms and other tourism products and services, offered by the participants.

'Air Astra Chittagong Travel Mart 2023' will remain open for all from 10 am to 8 pm every day.

tourism fair

