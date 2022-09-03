Toslim Uddin new MD & CEO of SMC 

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 09:52 pm

Toslim Uddin new MD & CEO of SMC 

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 09:52 pm
Toslim Uddin new MD &amp; CEO of SMC 

Toslim Uddin Khan has been appointed as the new acting Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Social Marketing Company (SMC). 

He is a prominent public health professional, widely known in home and abroad, reads a press release.

Khan has more than 32 years of experience in designing, implementing, and evaluating public health programs. 

He joined SMC in August 2002 and since then he has devoted himself to carry forward the mission of the Company. Under his leadership, the Public Health Programs of SMC have reached new heights. 

Prior to assuming the responsibility, he worked as the Deputy Managing Director of the Company.

A graduate of the University of Dhaka, he completed Masters in Social Welfare as well as MBA in Marketing from the same university. He also obtained Masters in Family Planning Program Management from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

He has several publications and presented papers at different national and international conferences. 

 

