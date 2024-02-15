Top VAT & tax payer Walton Plaza's Challengers' Summit-2024 held

Corporates

Press Release
15 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 08:26 pm

Walton’s higher officials attend ‘Walton Plaza Challengers’ Summit-2024. Photo: Courtesy
Walton’s higher officials attend ‘Walton Plaza Challengers’ Summit-2024. Photo: Courtesy

Country's largest electronics products sales network 'Walton Plaza' posted record sales in last year and thus also awarded the highest VAT and tax payer titled in the fiscal year 2022-23.

Along with doing business, Walton Plaza is also conducting various social and humanitarian activities as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). Already, Walton Plaza provided financial assistances to over two hundred families under its 'Hire Purchaser and Family Protection Policy'.

With the slogan of 'We were the best, We are the best and We will be the best', the day-long 'Walton Plaza Challengers' Summit-2024' was held.

The 'Challengers' Summit-2024' was inaugurated at Walton Headquarters at Chandra in Gazipur on Thursday morning (Feb 15, 2024).

The function was attended by Walton Group's Vice-Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman SM Ashraful Alam, Walton Plaza's Managing Partner SM Mahbubul Alam, Walton Digi-Tech Industries' Chairman SM Rezaul Alam and Managing Director SM Monjurul Alam, Walton Hi-Tech's Directors Zakia Sultana, Tahmina Afrose Tanna and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, Walton Plaza's Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan.

Over one thousand officials, including plaza managers, regional sales managers and credit managers and other members, from more than seven hundreds Walton Plazas across the country took part in the Challengers Summit.

In the conference, the authorities concerned provided necessary directives to the participants focusing on the current global trends of electronics and technology business.

Speakers in the summit emphasized to keep Walton Plaza's top position in sales proceeds, social and humanitarian activities and ensuring the best customer service. They recalled that Walton Plaza received the honor of becoming the top sales network through nationwide CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities, employment creation, and skill development works.

They also said, only Walton Plaza in the world is providing 'Hire purchase buyer and family protection policy'. Under this policy, Walton Plaza is providing financial assistances, ranging from Tk 25 thousand to Tk 3 lakh based on the product price, on the death of the hire purchaser or his/her any family member. The hire purchase protection card holders are also getting the best services and special benefits including discounts at various organizations such as hospital, diagnostic center, insurance, restaurant etc.

At the function, Walton higher officials also unveiled a new series named 'Avian; of Walton air conditioner. This new series AC of Walton is featured with super power saving, huge energy efficient intelligent inverter technology, smart digital display. Along with temperature, the mood which is activated by the users will be displayed in the smart digital display of Avian series AC.

A total of 194 personnel were awarded for their outstanding performances in the sales growth of Walton Plaza in 2023. Walton Plaza's Managing Partner SM Mahbubul Alam and Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan handed over the awards and crest to the awardees.

The day-long summit was also attended, among others, by Walton Digi-Tech's Additional Managing Director (AMD) Engineer Liakat Ali, Walton Hi-Tech's AMD Maj Gen (Retd.) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Nazrul Islam Sarker, SM Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Yousuf Ali and Chief Information Officer Mofizur Rahaman Jakir.

Popular film actor and Senior Executive Director Amin Khan moderated the summit. The day-long 'Walton Plaza Challengers Summit-2024' was ended with a splendid cultural programme.

