Top Pathao heroes receive Eid gifts from Pathao

Corporates

Press Release
03 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:56 pm

Top Pathao heroes receive Eid gifts from Pathao

Press Release
03 April, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pathao App, the country's largest digital service platform, has awarded their Top Pathao Heroes (Food, Bike, Car, Parcel, and Courier Merchants) with the highest scores in customer order delivery.

Recently, this Eid gift distribution took place in a ceremony at the company's head office in the capital. This event was organized to inspire all the heroes of Pathao this Ramadan, reads a press release. 

Senior VP of Finance Khanadaker Asif, VP of Marketing Abrar Hasnain, Head of Bike & Parcel Razi Uddin Ahmed, and Head of Food Syed Ashekin Rahat were present at the event as the special guest and gave the Eid Gifts to the Top Pathao Heroes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the Eid Gifts distribution event, the top 170 Pathao Heroes (Food, Bike, Car, Parcel, and Courier Merchants) were provided with Polao Rice, Dal, Soybean Oil, Mustard Oil, Flour (Maida), Flour (Atta), Salt, Sugar, Firni Mix, and Beef Masala as their Eid Bazaar.

Pathao Managing Director and CEO Fahim Ahmed said, "We have organized this event for the first time to inspire our Pathao heroes. I hope we can do this on a larger scale in the future. We take various initiatives from time to time to motivate our Pathao Heroes. I hope this small gesture from the Pathao team will help our Heroes have a joyful Eid.

Founded in 2015, Pathao is building a digital infrastructure that creates opportunities, empowers people, and enriches lives. Pathao is the largest digital services platform in Bangladesh and the market leader in ride-sharing food delivery, and e-commerce Logistics. With more than 10 million users, 300,000 drivers and delivery agents, 100,000 merchants, and 10,000 restaurants, Pathao is Here with You. The platform has created over 500,000 job opportunities in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's digital economy.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

58m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

1h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

4h | Panorama
These houses are capable of withstanding climatic shocks without deformation; they are also cost-effective. Photo: Courtesy

Reducing climate vulnerability by building climate-resilient housing in coastal areas

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

1h | Videos
Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

15h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

17h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

19h | Videos