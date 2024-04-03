Top Pathao heroes receive Eid gifts from Pathao

Pathao App, the country's largest digital service platform, has awarded their Top Pathao Heroes (Food, Bike, Car, Parcel, and Courier Merchants) with the highest scores in customer order delivery.

Recently, this Eid gift distribution took place in a ceremony at the company's head office in the capital. This event was organized to inspire all the heroes of Pathao this Ramadan, reads a press release.

Senior VP of Finance Khanadaker Asif, VP of Marketing Abrar Hasnain, Head of Bike & Parcel Razi Uddin Ahmed, and Head of Food Syed Ashekin Rahat were present at the event as the special guest and gave the Eid Gifts to the Top Pathao Heroes.

In the Eid Gifts distribution event, the top 170 Pathao Heroes (Food, Bike, Car, Parcel, and Courier Merchants) were provided with Polao Rice, Dal, Soybean Oil, Mustard Oil, Flour (Maida), Flour (Atta), Salt, Sugar, Firni Mix, and Beef Masala as their Eid Bazaar.

Pathao Managing Director and CEO Fahim Ahmed said, "We have organized this event for the first time to inspire our Pathao heroes. I hope we can do this on a larger scale in the future. We take various initiatives from time to time to motivate our Pathao Heroes. I hope this small gesture from the Pathao team will help our Heroes have a joyful Eid.

