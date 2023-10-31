Top lifestyle partners receive accolades at GPStar Partner Award for 2nd Quarter 2023

Marking a momentous occasion of celebration and appreciation for its valued GPStar business partners, Grameenphone recently organized GPStar Partner Award for 2nd Quarter 2023 Ceremony at GPHouse.

The event brought together key representatives from our esteemed partner brands, honorng their exemplary efforts in consistently enriching the lifestyle of GPStar customers. The pioneer in customer service innovation expressed its gratitude to the stakeholders for their dedication and exceptional contributions in strengthening the GPStar loyalty program and delivering outstanding value to the GPStar customers.

As a part of the GPStar Partner Appreciation Program, the event showcased Grameenphone's commitment to creating shared values for all stakeholders and prioritizing the GPStar customers through unique offerings. 7 distinguished partners across 3 distinct categories were honored for going above and beyond in serving the GPStar customers. Artisan, Mirror Lifestyle, Vibrant, Pathao, and US Bangla Airlines won the Best Partner Award for 2nd Quarter, 2023. Shwapno (online) received the Most Consistent Partner Award for 2nd Quarter, 2023; and the Most Engaging Partner Award for 2nd Quarter, 2023, was handed over to Secret Recipe.

The awards were presented by Grameenphone's Head of Marketing Farha Naz Zaman, and Dhaka Circle Business Head Mohammad Shareef Mahmood Khan. Ruhul Amin Molla, CEO of Vibrant; Md Ashiqur Rahman, Chairman of Mirror Lifestyle; Md. Shafiqul Islam, Head of Sales and marketing of US-Bangla Airlines; Shifat Adnan, Chief Technology Officer of Pathao; Mohammed Mesbah Uddin, CMO of Secret Recipe; and Syed Amirul Islam, Growth Lead of Shwapno E-Commerce, joined the event to rejoice their respective organizations' contributions to the GPStar program.

Underlining Grameenphone's consistency in creating shared values, Grameenphone's Head of Marketing Farha Naz Zaman, said, "GPStar is more than simply a loyalty program; it carries forward our commitment to creating an enriching ecosystem for our valued customers and stakeholders. Our partnership appreciation program is a celebration of collective dedication for excellence along with our partners who have joined hands to deliver on our customers' unwavering trust."

Grameenphone's loyalty program, GPStar, is designed to recognize and appreciate its most premium customer segment. Different GPStar tiers can be earned by meeting certain criteria. Customers can check their status by dialing *7# or sending an SMS with the text STAR to 29000. They can also track the newest additions to GPStar facilities using Grameenphone's flagship app MyGP.