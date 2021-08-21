Top 10 Teams are selected in She Loves Tech Bangladesh 2021

Here presenting our PR partner of She Loves Tech Bangladesh 2021, The Business Standard. Lets support and promote the world's largest startup competition for women and tech and leverage the startups from Bangladesh stepping into success. Visit this link for more competition info: www.shelovestech.org Startups apply here: apply.shelovestech.org #SheLovesTech #TechLovesHer #WomenInTech #TechForWomen #SheTechsCharge #SLT2021 #sltbd2021 #startupsofbangladesh #sltbangladesh

She Loves Tech, the world's largest startup competition for women and technology, Bangladesh round has found the top 10 teams for the next level. Selected teams are Alokito Teachers, Captain Earth- be the change, Chaya, Dr. Chashi, Edutech, Konna, Lilac Women's Care Limited, Marcopolo ai, SupplyLine Limited, ToiToiE (Exploit Limited).

Top 10 Teams selected in She Loves Tech Bangladesh 2021 Photo: Courtesy

Early Stage Tech Startups seeking Seed, Angel, or Round A funding (under US$5M) with at least a minimum viable product or past conceptual stage, with a Gender Lens – women-led or women-impact (majority users/consumers that are women) participated in this prestigious global program. A huge number of teams from all around Bangladesh have applied in it and the top 10 teams are selected by She Loves Tech Global team and Local organizer Turtle Venture. These top 10 teams are qualified to pitch their business ideas in the Local Final. Among them, the top three finalists will be selected in the local final and the champion team from Bangladesh will be participating in the global finals.

Meanwhile, the selected teams are going to avail the local mentoring sessions and global boot camp. Renowned local and global mentors and business experts will be grooming them and providing a readiness program for pitching in the finals.

Here startups will be competing to win up to $50,000 from She Loves Tech, Teja Ventures, and Asian Development Bank Ventures, special media and mentorship prizes, fast track access to our partner funds and accelerator programs, and in-house advisory services among others.

This year She Loves Tech Bangladesh 2021 is organized by Turtle venture and supported by EMK Center, Youth Hub, UpStarters, Youth CO: LAB, Citi Foundation, UNDP, Startup Bangladesh, and the Business Standard. She Loves Tech Bangladesh final is going to be held on 11th September 2021, Saturday.