Top 10 photos of 'Banglar Preme Wiki' international competition

In an effort to present Bengali culture and heritage to the world through photographs, this year for the first time 'Bangla Preme Wiki 2024' was organized.

This is Wikimedia's International Photo Contest. The month-long competition is being organised by 'Bangla Wikimaitri' as a part of the "Bangla Culture and Heritage Preservation Programme", a joint initiative of Wikimedia Bangladesh and West Bengal Wikimedia User Group, reads a press release.

This photography competition will be organised every year on different topics focusing on Bengali culture and heritage. The subject of this chapter was 'Bengali Cuisine'.

According to Wikimedia Bangladesh, Indian photographer Biswaroop Ganguly food blogger Sumit Surai and Bangladeshi photographer Abdul Momin were the judges for the photo selection. A total of 2,118 photos were submitted by 212 participants in the competition. The judges selected the top 10 photographs after a three-step review.

Sohail won the first place in this international competition. On the other hand, Munni Akhtar Mim's three films are at the second, seventh and eighth positions respectively, Dolan Prabha's two films are at the third and ninth positions, and Tapas Kumar Halder's two films are at the fourth and sixth positions.

See the winning photographs of the competition: https://w.wiki/9XAb

