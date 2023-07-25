'Toll-Free Smart Banking' launched by MTB

Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently launched a Toll-Free Smart Banking service exclusively for users of the MTB Smart Banking App.

Now, MTB Smart Banking App users can enjoy banking on the go without any data concerns, said a press release.

The users can access the MTB Smart Banking app without incurring any data on Grameenphone, Airtel, Banglalink and Robi networks for banking

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB recently launched the service at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's corporate head office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212.

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director & GCRO, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director & CBO, Khalid Hossin, head of Digital Banking Division, and Azam Khan, head of Communications Department were also present at the ceremony.