'Toll-Free Smart Banking' launched by MTB

Corporates

Press Release
25 July, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 07:12 pm

Related News

'Toll-Free Smart Banking' launched by MTB

Press Release
25 July, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 07:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently launched a Toll-Free Smart Banking service exclusively for users of the MTB Smart Banking App.

Now, MTB Smart Banking App users can enjoy banking on the go without any data concerns, said a press release.

The users can access the MTB Smart Banking app without incurring any data on Grameenphone, Airtel, Banglalink and Robi networks for banking

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB recently launched the service at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's corporate head office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212.

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director & GCRO, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director & CBO, Khalid Hossin, head of Digital Banking Division, and Azam Khan, head of Communications Department were also present at the ceremony.

Mutual Trust Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

4h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

6h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

1h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

3h | TBS Face to Face
Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

9h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up