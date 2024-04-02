Together for Bangladesh continues to spread joy during Ramadan

Corporates

Press Release
02 April, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 05:52 pm

Together for Bangladesh continues to spread joy during Ramadan

This has been going on for the past few years, and we are planning to make it an annual tradition with expanded coverage and innovative ideas to assist those who are disadvantaged, Founder of Together for Bangladesh SM Nazmus Sakib says

Photo: Courtesy
Together for Bangladesh, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to community welfare and social development, is proud to announce the continuation of its "সবার জন্যে ইফতার, সবাই মিলে ইফতার" initiative for the third consecutive year.

This initiative, aimed at fostering unity and spreading happiness during the holy month of Ramadan, has been making a significant impact in the lives of disadvantaged individuals across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The organisation recently hosted its second event of the month at LEEDO Peace Home, an orphanage in Dhaka.

The event was filled with laughter, camaraderie, and engaging activities such as arts and crafts, providing a memorable experience for all participants, especially orphaned children.

Photo: Courtesy
Realme Bangladesh, a prominent technology brand, has joined hands with Together for Bangladesh to support this noble cause, reflecting their shared commitment to making a positive impact in society. This collaboration underscores the importance of corporate social responsibility and collective efforts in addressing community needs.

Earlier in the month, Together for Bangladesh successfully organised its first event, bringing together 400 individuals for a memorable dining gathering filled with laughter, shared food, and meaningful connections.

The presence of esteemed guests further enriched the sense of community and celebration. The organisation aims to provide quality time and companionship to residents, spreading happiness and goodwill within the community.

SM Nazmus Sakib, founder of Together for Bangladesh, said, "This has been going on for the past few years, and we are planning to make it an annual tradition with expanded coverage and innovative ideas to assist those who are disadvantaged."

Photo: Courtesy
Together for Bangladesh extends an open invitation to all members of society to join their movement of happiness and contribute to making the community a better and happier place for all. They encourage everyone to participate in their ongoing and future initiatives, fostering a culture of compassion and unity.

The organisation has been dedicated to empowering marginalised communities, fostering unity, and spreading happiness across Bangladesh.

Together for Bangladesh

