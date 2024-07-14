Toffee premiers original web series 'Roilo Baki Dosh'

Toffee, the country's largest digital entertainment platform, has premiered its latest original web series, 'Roilo Baki Dosh', a thrilling murder mystery that promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and stellar cast.

'Roilo Baki Dosh' offers viewers a gripping narrative that explores the depths of suspense. The web series has been directed by Masud Zakaria Sabin and based on the screenplay written by Shahzada Shahid. The 10-episode series stars renowned actors FS Nayeem, Orchita Sporshia, Ziaul Roshan, and Shatabdi Wadud, whose performances bring the complex characters to life. With a combination of suspenseful twists and high-stakes drama, 'Roilo Baki Dosh' is set to become a must-watch sensation.

This premium content on Toffee is accessible to viewers across all mobile network operators with a 15-day access pass to the entire 10-episode series for just BDT 20. This incredible offer ensures that fans can immerse themselves in the world of 'Roilo Baki Dosh' hassle-free and regardless of their mobile network.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Deputy Director of Marketing at Toffee, Banglalink, said, " 'Roilo Baki Dosh' is an intense and enthralling mystery that will put viewers on the edge of their seats. With this web series premiere, coupled with exclusive offers and packages, we look forward to viewers enjoying a premium and seamless viewing experience on Toffee, as we strive to deliver unique and entertaining content to our viewers."

FS Nayeem, Lead Actor in "Roilo Baki Dosh," said, "Working alongside such talented actors and actresses under the direction of Masud Zakaria Sabin has been an incredible journey. I look forward to Toffee viewers enjoying the captivating narrative and intriguing twists of 'Roilo Baki Dosh'– a murder-thriller that will have viewers engrossed in its gripping turn of events."

The Toffee App is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users. Samsung TV users can download the Toffee app from the Tizen App Store. For the latest updates and further information, please visit Toffee's official website: https://toffeelive.com/home

