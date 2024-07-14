Toffee premiers original web series 'Roilo Baki Dosh'

Corporates

Press Release
14 July, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 02:24 pm

Related News

Toffee premiers original web series 'Roilo Baki Dosh'

Press Release
14 July, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 02:24 pm
Toffee premiers original web series &#039;Roilo Baki Dosh&#039;

Toffee, the country's largest digital entertainment platform, has premiered its latest original web series, 'Roilo Baki Dosh', a thrilling murder mystery that promises to captivate audiences with its intense storyline and stellar cast.

'Roilo Baki Dosh' offers viewers a gripping narrative that explores the depths of suspense. The web series has been directed by Masud Zakaria Sabin and based on the screenplay written by Shahzada Shahid. The 10-episode series stars renowned actors FS Nayeem, Orchita Sporshia, Ziaul Roshan, and Shatabdi Wadud, whose performances bring the complex characters to life. With a combination of suspenseful twists and high-stakes drama, 'Roilo Baki Dosh' is set to become a must-watch sensation.

This premium content on Toffee is accessible to viewers across all mobile network operators with a 15-day access pass to the entire 10-episode series for just BDT 20. This incredible offer ensures that fans can immerse themselves in the world of 'Roilo Baki Dosh' hassle-free and regardless of their mobile network.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Deputy Director of Marketing at Toffee, Banglalink, said, " 'Roilo Baki Dosh' is an intense and enthralling mystery that will put viewers on the edge of their seats. With this web series premiere, coupled with exclusive offers and packages, we look forward to viewers enjoying a premium and seamless viewing experience on Toffee, as we strive to deliver unique and entertaining content to our viewers."

FS Nayeem, Lead Actor in "Roilo Baki Dosh," said, "Working alongside such talented actors and actresses under the direction of Masud Zakaria Sabin has been an incredible journey. I look forward to Toffee viewers enjoying the captivating narrative and intriguing twists of 'Roilo Baki Dosh'– a murder-thriller that will have viewers engrossed in its gripping turn of events." 

The Toffee App is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users. Samsung TV users can download the Toffee app from the Tizen App Store. For the latest updates and further information, please visit Toffee's official website: https://toffeelive.com/home 
 

Toffee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

4h | Wheels
Tree for Mankind distributes plants to school children with the hope of turning them into agents of a greener future. Photo: Courtesy

Do we follow up after we plant trees?

2h | Panorama
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The name of the young man who attacked Donald Trump is Thomas Matthew Crooks

The name of the young man who attacked Donald Trump is Thomas Matthew Crooks

12m | Videos
How is Germany spending a special defense fund of 100 billion euros?

How is Germany spending a special defense fund of 100 billion euros?

2h | Videos
Shooting at Trump campaign rally; Injured Trump, killed 2 people

Shooting at Trump campaign rally; Injured Trump, killed 2 people

3h | Videos
Barishal BSCIC: Getting water after 10 years

Barishal BSCIC: Getting water after 10 years

3h | Videos