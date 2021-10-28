Toffee Creators’ Platform launched for local content creators 

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 08:36 pm

It is the first-ever User Generated Content (UGC) platform introduced by a homegrown app in the country

Toffee, the top digital entertainment app in Bangladesh, has officially launched Toffee Creators' Platform today. 

It is the first-ever User Generated Content (UGC) platform introduced by a homegrown app in the country. 

Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink made the announcement at a launching ceremony on Thursday.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar joined the event as the chief guest. 

Md Afzal Hossain, secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division; Subrata Roy Maitra, vice chairman of BTRC; Anjan Chowdhury, president of Association of Television Channel Owners; Mozammel Haque Babu, president of Editor's Guild; Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer of Banglalink; and Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink,  also joined the programme.    

"We need more homegrown digital platforms to reinforce our position in the digital arena. Toffee deserves our wholehearted appreciation for playing an exemplary role in this regard," Mustafa Jabbar said.

He further said, "With more than 10 million downloads, it is indicative of the remarkable success a homegrown digital platform can achieve in our country."

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said, "Toffee has already gained enormous popularity across the country offering a wide array of quality entertainment contents. 

"By introducing the toffee creators platform, we are expanding its range further, and are opening up a unique opportunity for local content creators to get more local exposure. We always want to take such pioneering digital initiatives as part of our commitment to supporting the agenda of Digital Bangladesh." 

Toffee Creators' Platform will enable local content creators to upload their contents using any network, and reach out to a wide local user-base instantly. 

Based on the reach of the posted contents, the content creators will be given earning opportunities as well. Apart from encouraging local talents to showcase their abilities, Toffee is aimed at upholding Bangladeshi culture and tradition in the digital space. 

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

