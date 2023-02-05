Toffee adds Star's channels to its platform

05 February, 2023, 09:40 pm
Toffee viewers will be able to watch Star's channels such as Star Plus, Star Gold, Star Bharat, Star Jalsa, Jalsa Movies, National Geographic, Fox Life and Nat Geo Wild from any mobile network Toffee has added Star's channels.

Toffee app must be downloaded from Google Play and App Store before watching the desired Star channel.

Star channels can also be viewed on Toffee's website https://toffeelive.com/ and Smart Android TV App.

"This time we have added Star's channels to attain our mission of introducing diverse contents to Toffee. The variety of entertainment programs of the channels will cater to the needs of the viewers of different age groups," Toffee's Digital Services Director Abdul Mukit Ahmed said.

"This initiative reflects our pioneering role in bringing special benefits to the viewers."

Toffee is one of the premier video streaming apps in Bangladesh which achieved the position of Bangladesh's top entertainment app on the Google Play Store within a few months of its launch in November 2019.

It is usable by anyone from any network. The app offers a buffer-free entertainment experience with easy navigation facilities. It can be enjoyed on Android smartphones, Android TV, iOS devices and the web. Toffee currently has more than 120 domestic and international live TV channels and live sports channels.

The platform also features video-on-demand and user-generated content.

Toffee launched the country's first UGC platform 'Toffee Creators Platform' in October 2021 and started monetisation in August 2022. Through this, the content creators of the country can easily withdraw money with the help of mobile-based financial services earned from their first video.

