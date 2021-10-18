TMSS members can repay loan installments through bKash

Corporates

TBS report
18 October, 2021, 04:05 pm
TMSS, a non-governmental organization (NGO), will use bKash to make repayment of microfinance loan installment easier for its 1.2 million members.

An agreement has been signed between TMSS and bKash on Sunday in Bogura. At the same event, country's leading MFS provider bKash has donated BDT 1 million to TMSS Medical College & Rafatullah Community Hospital to facilitate free Covid treatment, says a press release.

Professor Dr. Hosne Ara Begum, Founder Executive Director of TMSS; Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.

TMSS disburses loan and receives installments through its 856 branches. With bKash solution, loan installment repayment process will be easier and TMSS's loan disbursement will be smoother as well, the release said.

Professor Dr. Hosne Ara Begum, Founder Executive Director of TMSS, said, "Loan installment repayment facility through bKash will bring relief to the members of TMSS and make our microfinance activities more dynamic. We also appreciate this donation of bKash to TMSS hospital as a corporate organization which will set an example for others."

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, said, "This bKash service for disbursement of microfinance and installment collection is convenient and secured for both the borrower and lender. It is time-saving and cost-effective as well."

The donation of bKash will be used to facilitate free Covid related medical services at 1000-bed TMSS Medical College & Rafatullah Community Hospital. The hospital has 300 dedicated beds for Covid treatment. There are 14 ICU and 10 HDU facilities for severely infected Covid patients.

