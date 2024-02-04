Up to Tk9,000 discount at Singer with bKash payment, 10 lucky couples to win trip to Turkey

Customers are getting up to Tk 9,000 discount on refrigerators, air-conditioners, laptops, home appliances, and electronic appliances at Singer with bKash Payment.

Additionally, 10 Lucky couples will win a 4-day 3-night trip to Istanbul, Turkey. Customers can enjoy the discount while purchasing appliances from any Singer outlet, dealer outlet or www.singerbd.com till 29 February 2024.

To avail the discount, customers need to make a bKash payment through the bKash app, payment gateway (Checkout Payment), payment link, or by dialling *247#. Details of the offer can be seen on the following link -- https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/singer-offer.