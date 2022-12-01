Tk16 cashback on Tk50 mobile recharge through bKash app

A customer can avail Tk16 cashback by recharging Tk50 to his/her number through bKash app.

One can enjoy the offer only once till 5 December, reads a press release.

To avail this offer, customers have to click on the 'Mobile Recharge' option from bKash app and select mobile operator.

In the next steps, they need to type Tk50 and enter bKash PIN. Customer will get the cashback in his/her bKash account by the next working day.

The offer will be applicable to all mobile numbers of Airtel, Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk.

Customers also can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their mobile number depending on their usage.