Up to Tk1,450 discount and cashback on Eid shopping with bKash payment

Like previous years, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider bKash, has brought attractive discount and cashback offers for online and offline shopping to make Ramadan and Eid shopping easier, affordable and pleasant for the customers. The discount and cashback offers can be enjoyed on bKash payment at well-known brands to online or offline shops for buying clothes, shoes, electronic devices and accessories, ordering Iftar and Sehri at favourite restaurants, grocery shopping, booking bus tickets online, and even grooming at salons and beauty parlours.

This Eid season, customers can get a maximum of Tk 1,450 discounts and cashbacks under various campaigns like using the 'E24' coupon on bKash payment, cashback on online shops and Facebook pages, cashback and discount coupons on online grocery stores and superstores, cashback on online bus ticket purchase, etc.

Tk500 discount on bKash payment using 'E24' coupon on bKash App

Customers can get a 10% discount on bKash payment, up to Tk 100 by adding the coupon code 'E24' on bKash App for Eid shopping from selected outlets. This discount can be availed 2 times (up to Tk 200) in a day and 5 times (up to Tk 500) during the campaign period.

Merchants where discounts are available

Clothing – Discounts using the 'E24' coupon on bKash payment can be availed in the brand shops and fashion houses like Aarong, Infinity, Lubnan, Deshi Dosh, Raw Nation, Astorion, Artisan, Easy Fashion, Yellow, Cat's Eye, Plus Point, Kay Kraft, and may more.

Footwear – customers can use the 'E24' coupon at footwear outlets like Bata, Apex, Lotto, Vibrant, Bowling Footwear, Dhaka Boot Barn, Bay, Orion, etc. apart from on store purchase, customers can avail cashbacks ordering online from selected footwear brands.

Ordering Iftar and Sehri from restaurants – the discount coupon is applicable at restaurants and cafes like Kiva Han, Second Cup Coffee, Peyala, North End, Indulge Café, Manhattan Fish Market, Tony Roma's, Secret Recipe, Sadeeq Agro, Albaik, Chittagong Dine, UniCafé, Alfredo, etc, and sweetmeat shop Khazana Mithai, Mithaiwala, Banglar Mishti, and Madina Dates & Fruits.

Electronics and accessories – Customers can use the coupon to buy electronics items from brands like Minister, Esquire Electronics, Gadget & Gear, Singer, LG Butterfly, Rangs, Best Electronics, Transcom Digital, etc. Besides, different types Eid essentials can also be bought with using the 'E24' coupon from Al-Haramain Perfume, Caged, Perfume World, Hijab Book, Gitanjali Jewellers, Gems Gallery, Kids and Mom, Carnesia, Sports World, Top Ten Mart, etc.

Grooming at salon and beauty parlour – By adding the 'E24' coupon before payment, bKash customers can groom themselves at discounted price at GALA Makeover Studio and Salon, Farzana Shakil's Makeover Salon, HairBar, Persona, Women's World, Studio Ombre, Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty, Rejuvenate, etc.

Cashback at online shop and Facebook page

Customers can get 10% cashback on bKash payment, up to Tk 300 during the campaign period, on shopping from online merchants like Aarong, Pickaboo, Daraz, Othoba, Monarch Mart, Star Tech, Sheba.xyz, Deen, Saj, Turag Active, Gootipa, Pristine, Lunettes, etc. There are also similar instant cashback ahead of the Eid at pet shops like amarpet.com, Mew Mew Shop, poshaprani.com, and Urban Pet Shop.

Meanwhile, there are up to Tk 100 cashback on shopping from some Facebook Page based shops like Gadgets by Sadi, Gadget Warehouse BD, Green Shop BD, Sunnah Shop, Pipilika, among others.

Discount coupons and cashback at superstores and grocery shops

At selected superstores like Agora, Almas Super Shop, Big Bazar, Meena Bazar, Prince Bazar, Unimart, Daily Shopping, etc. customers can get Tk 50 discount coupon for a minimum purchase of Tk 1,500 during throughout Ramadan with bKash payment. Customers can avail discount coupon worth Tk 50 once a day and maximum of three times amounting Tk 150 during the campaign period. They can also avail Tk 100 discount coupon at Shwapno on minimum purchase of Tk 2,000. The coupon can be availed twice (Tk 200) during the campaign period.

Meanwhile, on a minimum bKash payment of Tk 300 on purchases from selected online grocery shops, customers can get a 5% cashback, up to Tk 100 this Eid. The online shops where the cashback can be availed -- Bazar 365, Chaldal.com, Bengal Meat, Rajshahi based Sroddhaa online shop, Facebook based Neofarmers Bangladesh Ltd, and bbazar24.com.

Cashback on buying train and bus ticketsonline before Eid

Customers can buy tickets in advance to get up to Tk 100 cashback on a minimum Tk 800 bKash payment to buy bus tickets online from Jatri.

Varying merchants, customers can enjoy different discounts and cashbacks by paying through bKash App, Payment Gateway or dialling *247#. All the payment campaign will remain active till Eid day this year. Details of the offers can seen in the following link -- https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/search?category=ramadan-offer%2Cgrocer....