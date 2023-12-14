Up to Tk100 instant cashback on bKash payment at lab tests in icddr,b

14 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
14 December, 2023, 05:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
World's leading health research institute icddr,b is offering instant cashback  up to Tk 100 on bKash payment on any diagnostic tests.

Customer will enjoy flat Tk50 instant cashback on minimum Tk2,500 bKash payment for any lab test at the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) till 31 December 2023. A customer can enjoy the offer twice during the campaign period.

Customers can avail the offers on a successful bKash Payment using the bKash app, by dialing *247# and using the Payment Gateway (Checkout Payment).

Besides, customers can learn about all the existing offers from bKash app's 'offer' section including this instant cashback offer in icddr,b. They can also go to 'bKash map' and click on 'offer' section under 'merchant' option where they can find nearby outlets and location with bKash offers.

