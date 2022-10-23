Tk100 discount coupon on bKash payment through QR code

On the occasion of the T20 World Cup, bKash is offering a discount coupon of Tk100 on payment of Tk1,000 or more through QR code scanning with bKash app.

The offer will be available on payment at more than 300 thousand merchant points across the country till 13 November, reads a press release.

The coupon can be used for shopping at more than 1,400 outlets of Apex, Bata, Lotto, Anjan's, Artisan, Infinity Mega Mall, Kay Kraft, Le Reve, Lubnan, Persona, Pizza Hut, SaRa Lifestyle, Richman, Sailor, Easy, Ecstasy, Shoishob, Star Kabab, Twelve Clothing & TastyTreat.

Customers will receive the coupon within 2 working days upon payment. To avail the discount, they have to use the coupon within 7 days. A minimum payment of Tk1,000 is required to redeem the coupon.

A customer can enjoy up to Tk200 discount in the campaign period while they can use one coupon in a day.