Tk100 cashback on mobile recharge upon returning to bKash

Press Release
16 November, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 08:25 pm

Customers are getting Tk25 instant cashback on Tk25 mobile recharge to any number upon returning to bKash. 

In this way, a customer can get up to Tk100 cashback on a total 4 times recharge, reads a press release,

Started on 10 November the campaign will run till 31 December 2023. 

A customer who has not made any financial transaction through bKash from 1 May 2023 to till date will be eligible to avail this offer. 

Customers can get Tk25 cashback once in a day and maximum four times during the campaign period.

Selected customers can enjoy the cashback by recharging their mobile through the bKash app or by dialing *247#. In order to receive the cashback, the account status and incoming transactions of the customer account must be active. 

The offer will be applicable to all mobile numbers of Airtel, Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk.

There are also various offers available on mobile recharge from bKash app. Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their own mobile number depending on their usage.

