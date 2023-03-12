Titus Gas Ltd’s annual sports competition-2023 held

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited's annual sports competition-2023 was held at Dhaka University Physical Education Center playground on Saturday.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid inaugurated the sports competition as the chief guest.

Secretary of Energy Department Dr Md Khairuzzaman Majumder was present as a special guest and Petrobangla Chairman Janendra Nath Sarkar. Titas Gas managing director, senior officers, Officers Welfare Association and CBA leaders were present on the occasion.

Officers and employees of various divisions of Titas Gas participated in the sports competition. Administration Division became champion in the Annual Sports Competition 2023 and the Planning and Development Division won the runner-up trophy.

After the sports competition Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman distributed prizes among the winners in various events.