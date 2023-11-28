Titas signs loan agreements with World Bank, ADB for installing 17.5 lakh prepaid meters

28 November, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 07:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Titas Gas has recently signed two separate loan agreements with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to install a total of 17.5 lakh prepaid meters under two projects.

On 23 November, Titas signed a loan agreement with the World Bank for installation of 11 lakh smart prepaid meters under the Gas Sector Efficiency and Carbon Abatement Project.

The gas transmission company also signed another agreement with the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday (28 November) for the installation of 6.50 lakh smart prepaid meters under the Smart Metering Energy Efficiency Improvement Project.

Senior officials of Titas Gas, Petrobangla, ADB and the World Bank were present at the loan agreement signing ceremonies.

