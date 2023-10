Titas Gas Managing Director Engineer Md Harunur Rashid Mollah paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum in Gopalganj's Tungipara on Friday (6 October).

Senior officials of Titas were also present at that time, reads a press release.

Md Harunur Rashid Mollah was recently reelected as managing director of Titas for another year.