Titas managing director pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Corporates

Press Release
02 October, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 12:03 am

Related News

Titas managing director pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Press Release
02 October, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 12:03 am
Titas managing director pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Titas Gas Managing Director Engineer Md Harunur Rashid Mollah paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his reelection to the position of the company.

He laid a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital and at the mural of Bangabandhu at Titas head office on Sunday (1 October), reads a press release.

Higher officials of Titas and leaders of officers' welfare association and CBA were present at that time.
 

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

9h | Features
Photo: Kazi Ashraf Uddin

Coffee: More than a beverage, something of a beloved

12h | Features
The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to their 'normal' price?

14h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

6h | TBS SPORTS
Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

8h | Tech Talk
A unique study cafe in the city

A unique study cafe in the city

7h | TBS Stories
Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

11h | TBS Economy