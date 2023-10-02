Titas managing director pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Titas Gas Managing Director Engineer Md Harunur Rashid Mollah paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his reelection to the position of the company.

He laid a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital and at the mural of Bangabandhu at Titas head office on Sunday (1 October), reads a press release.

Higher officials of Titas and leaders of officers' welfare association and CBA were present at that time.

