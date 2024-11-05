Titas Gas Partners with BRAC Bank for Online Bill Collection

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (T&D PLC) and BRAC Bank PLC have signed an agreement to work together on online gas bill payments. The signing ceremony was held at the Titas Gas head office.

This partnership will allow Titas Gas customers all over Bangladesh to pay their gas bills online through BRAC Bank. This will make it easier and more flexible for customers to manage their payments from anywhere.

By using BRAC Bank's online banking services, Titas Gas aims to make paying bills more convenient for customers and encourage them to use digital payment options.