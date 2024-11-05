Titas Gas Partners with BRAC Bank for Online Bill Collection

Corporates

05 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 03:42 pm

Related News

Titas Gas Partners with BRAC Bank for Online Bill Collection

05 November, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 03:42 pm
Titas Gas Partners with BRAC Bank for Online Bill Collection

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (T&D PLC) and BRAC Bank PLC have signed an agreement to work together on online gas bill payments. The signing ceremony was held at the Titas Gas head office.

This partnership will allow Titas Gas customers all over Bangladesh to pay their gas bills online through BRAC Bank. This will make it easier and more flexible for customers to manage their payments from anywhere.

By using BRAC Bank's online banking services, Titas Gas aims to make paying bills more convenient for customers and encourage them to use digital payment options.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Titas Gas / BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

26m | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

1h | Videos
US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

3h | Videos