Titas Gas celebrates Victory Day

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited celebrated Victory Day today (16 December) with due dignity and jubilant atmosphere.

Managing Director Prof Md Harunur Rashid Mollah laid a wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed at the company's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Senior officials of the company were present on the occasion among others.

In the second phase of celebrations, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Titas Gas Adarsha High School. A discussion meeting on the significance and importance of the day was held and a painting competition was organised for the students.