Titas Gas celebrates Independence Day

Titus Gas Transmission and Distribution Company observed the country's 52nd Indepencence Day on Sunday.

On the occasion, Titas Gas Managing Director Md Harunur Rashid Mollah inaugurated the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the company's head office today, reads a press release.

After the inauguration, senior officials including the Managing Director of the company paid their respects to Bangabandhu's mural and placed wreaths.

The company also organised discussion meetings and prayers to mark the day.

The company's MD along with senior officers, Officers Welfare Association and CBA leaders were present in the event.