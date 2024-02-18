Titan Watches opens new exclusive brand outlet in Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
18 February, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

Titan Watches opens new exclusive brand outlet in Dhaka

Press Release
18 February, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Titan Watches opens new exclusive brand outlet in Dhaka

Titan Company Ltd, the world's 5th largest watch maker, has a presence in 30+ countries across the world, and continues to strengthen its hold in Bangladesh with a new store opening.

Having been in the country since 1996, this is one of Titan's oldest associations and was made possible thanks to the successful, longstanding partnership with the Kallol Group, reads a press release.

Taking this partnership further is Titan's 6th Exclusive Brand Outlet in the country. Located at Mascot Plaza, Uttara Dhaka, this newly opened store represents Titan's commitment to providing exceptional timepieces that go beyond craft and bring innovation and unique designs to its customers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With an array of brands catering to different tastes and preferences, customers can shop: 

Titan: Known for its world-class designs and precision engineering.

Raga by Titan: Fine-crafted and elegant timepieces for the modern woman.

Edge by Titan: For the slimmest timepieces that push the boundaries of innovation. 

Fastrack: Trendy watches for the dynamic and fashion-forward youth.

Sonata: Affordable fashion timepieces that do not compromise on quality.

Zoop: Fun and vibrant watches designed especially for the young ones.

Additionally, customers can also find a range of clocks and sunglasses, alongside the above renowned collections.

Titan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

11h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How microgreens are in the human diet.

How microgreens are in the human diet.

2h | Videos
How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

How Real Madrid calculating to sign Mbappe

1h | Videos
Chattogram port launches two scanners for export containers

Chattogram port launches two scanners for export containers

4h | Videos
Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

4h | Videos