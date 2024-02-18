Titan Watches opens new exclusive brand outlet in Dhaka

Titan Company Ltd, the world's 5th largest watch maker, has a presence in 30+ countries across the world, and continues to strengthen its hold in Bangladesh with a new store opening.

Having been in the country since 1996, this is one of Titan's oldest associations and was made possible thanks to the successful, longstanding partnership with the Kallol Group, reads a press release.

Taking this partnership further is Titan's 6th Exclusive Brand Outlet in the country. Located at Mascot Plaza, Uttara Dhaka, this newly opened store represents Titan's commitment to providing exceptional timepieces that go beyond craft and bring innovation and unique designs to its customers.

With an array of brands catering to different tastes and preferences, customers can shop:

Titan: Known for its world-class designs and precision engineering.

Raga by Titan: Fine-crafted and elegant timepieces for the modern woman.

Edge by Titan: For the slimmest timepieces that push the boundaries of innovation.

Fastrack: Trendy watches for the dynamic and fashion-forward youth.

Sonata: Affordable fashion timepieces that do not compromise on quality.

Zoop: Fun and vibrant watches designed especially for the young ones.

Additionally, customers can also find a range of clocks and sunglasses, alongside the above renowned collections.