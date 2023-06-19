Titan, Fastrack smart watches start journey in Bangladesh with a 52% flash sale on Daraz

Popular brands Titan and Fastrack started their journey in Bangladesh with five smart watch models. The country's biggest online shop Daraz offers up to 52% discount on these smartwatches.

These watches were officially unveiled at the Salextra Shop on Daraz on 17 June Saturday, reads a press release.

Along with Daraz these products will be available both at the e-commerce platform (www.salextra.com.bd) and Salextra retail store, the only dealer of this brand and the lifestyle shop in Bashundhara City.

Titan Talk and Titan Talk-S

With the Bluetooth calling feature, Titan Talk has an AMOLED display and a 1.39-inch screen. It will run for five consecutive days on a full charge. Its regular price is Tk 20,995. But after deducting 33%, it is Tk12,899 at present.

Titan Talk-S model offers Bluetooth calling and has a bigger 1.78-inch AMOLED display. It also runs for 5 days on a full charge. Its regular price is Tk18,995. But after discount the price is Tk10,499 for now.

Both models have over 100+ sports moods and watch faces. Besides, there is bluetooth calling, IP68 water resistance with USB magnetic charging, and silicone strap material. Sensors include a pedometer, heart rate monitor, SPO2 (blood oxygen) monitor, blood pressure monitor, calorie count, step count, and sleep monitor. Those smartwatches will be available in two colors, black and blue.

Fastrack Reflex Holo, Reflex Vox 2.0, and Reflex Nitro

With the Bluetooth calling feature, the regular price of Fastrack Reflex Holo is Tk8,995 but it is now Tk4,299 at the Daraz Flash sale. It has 1.69 inch HD Display. It will run for five consecutive days on a full charge.

Fastrack Reflex Nitro

The regular price of Fastrack Reflex Nitro is Tk9,995 but it is now Tk5,499 at Daraz Flash sale. It has a 1.8-inch Ultra VU Display. It will run for five consecutive days on a full charge. It has black silicon strap material and four sensors.

Fastrack Reflex Vox 2.0

The regular price of Fastrack Reflex Nitro is Tk11,995 but it is now Tk7,399 at the Daraz Flash sale. With the Bluetooth calling feature, this model has a 1.8-inch TFT-LCD display. A single charge will last for 5 days. Camera, music, and AI voice assistant features are available in both smartwatches. The model is available in blue and rose gold colors.