The Time Zone: Symbol of trust for watch users

Though watches were initially invented to tell time, now is the time to experience time through watches. That's because nowadays, watches are not just used for telling time. They are being used as a medium of fashion by fashion-conscious people. In addition, a beautiful and good quality wristwatch is also considered a reflection of one's personality and aesthetic sense. That's why the importance of using a watch that combines necessity with fashion has increased. The type of dress, age, taste, event and various other factors play an important role in choosing a watch and hence, there is a great diversity in watch selection. Nowadays, young men and women are leaning more towards watches with thick chains and large dials, while the elderly prefer sports watches. So, changes have also come in the world of watches to keep pace with the times. However, no matter how diverse the choice of watches may be, the foreign brands are predominantly trusted in the Bangladeshi watch market.

Time Zone is a trusted name in Bangladesh as an importer and distributor of famous foreign watch brands. Initiated in 1999, Time Zone started its journey as a watch importing institution under the Kallol Group of Companies. Initially, they started with the renowned Swiss brands Tissot and Rado, and the famous Indian brand Titan. However, over time, Time Zone has incorporated famous watch brands from around the world, according to a press release.

Over time, technological advancements have increased, and human tastes and preferences have evolved. Renowned brands worldwide make watches keeping these two factors in mind. Keeping pace with global trends, there is a vast demand for trendy watches among consumers in Bangladesh. To meet this demand, Time Zone has been offering watches from various brands with great reputation for more than two decades. Currently, there are watches from 33 brands in Time Zone in Bangladesh. These include famous Swiss brands like Balmain, Certina, Longines, Mido, Rado, Swatch, and Tissot. From the Japanese brands, there are Casio, Citizen, Seiko, and Q&Q. The executive brands available in Time Zone include Alba, Cairnhill, Cellox, Continental, Credence, Everswiss, Kolber, Montrex, Timex, Titan, and Westar. There are also ample collections of watches from various fashion brands such as Boss, Calvin Klein, Esprit, Festina, Fiyta, Obaku, Olympia Star, Pierre Cardin, Romanson, Rossini, Tommy Hilfiger spread across the Time Zone sales centers throughout the country.

Currently, Time Zone holds a top position among the providers of internationally renowned wristwatch brands in Bangladesh. With the assurance of 100% original brands through international guarantee cards, price compatibility with the global market, post-sales service, and several other reasons, Time Zone is considered a symbol of trust by the customers. Consequently, the demand for watches from Time Zone is increasing every day. To meet this growing demand, Time Zone branches have gradually spread across the capital Dhaka and throughout the country. At present, there are more than 70 sales centers of Time Zone in almost every district town, including eight divisional cities. These sales centers have been established focusing on the primary shopping centers and five-star hotels of various regions of the country. It's a matter of great joy for us that the Time Zone branch located in Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka is the largest watch showroom in South East Asia.

In addition to watches, Time Zone in Bangladesh also offers pens from five famous and esteemed brands. There is no shortage of interest in this matter among the discerning and pen-loving people of our country. The way pen enthusiasts come to purchase pens at Time Zone showrooms located in various parts of the country undoubtedly reflects the love of our people for craftsmanship. The five renowned brands of pens imported and offered by Time Zone are Cross, Parker, Pierre Cardin, Sheaffer, and Waterman.

It can be said without a doubt that Time Zone has opened up a new horizon in the world of watches in Bangladesh, introducing watch lovers to various renowned brands. Time Zone is always committed to continuing this journey. So stay with Time Zone to get stylish watches from various famous brands that keep pace with the times.

Currently, Time Zone sales centers are located in the following places in Bangladesh: Dhaka: Jamuna Future Park, Bashundhara City, Newmarket, Amina Dream Park, Banasree, Ikbal Center, Police Plaza, Mukt Bangla Shopping Complex, Mirpur 1, Mirpur 2, Simanto Square, Simanto Sambhar, Tokyo Square, Twin Tower, Nawab Street, Wari, Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Road, Tejgaon, Subastu Najar Valley Shopping Complex, Jam Jam Tower, Rapa Plaza, R. A. K. Tower, The Westin Dhaka, Subastu Suraia, Kamal Attartuk Avenue, Forchun Shopping Complex, Savar New Market, Savar.

Chittagong: Chittagong Amin Center, Chittagong Banani Bitan, Hotel Radisson Blu, Chittagong.

Khulna: Khulna New Market, Borobazar, Raj Square, Khulna.

Barisal: Girja Moholla, Hemayet Uddin Road, Barisal.

Rajshahi: Rajshahi Hotel, Omar Plaza, Rajshahi.

Sylhet: Al-Hamra Shopping City, Sylhet.

Rangpur: Jahaj Company Shopping Complex, Rangpur.

Mymensingh: Alka Nadi Bangla Complex, Mymensingh.

Additionally, Time Zone sales centers can be found in Satkhira, Noakhali, Narayanganj, Jessore, Feni, Faridpur, Dinajpur, Comilla, Bogra, and Cox's Bazar, along with significant places across the country.

Time Zone are available in Social Media Networks. Stay connected with our social media pages for latest updates, news and new arrivals.