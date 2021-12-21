TIME names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G among 2021’s 100 best inventions

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 07:29 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

TIME Magazine has named Galaxy Z FIip3 5G as one of "The 100 Best Inventions of 2021," which Samsung has achieved after three generations of foldable innovation as one of the year's most groundbreaking creations.

TIME Magazine has released a list of 100 best inventions in 2021, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of them, reads a press release.

With this year's launch of the Galaxy Z FIip3 5G, Samsung has hit yet another milestone as consumers and tech enthusiasts are taking notice of the device's innovation, technological maturity, durability, and style

Apart from the unique 6.7-inch display, TIME Magazine commended Samsung for lowering the price of foldable phones to below $1,000.

The publication praised Samsung for merging "the functionality of smartphones with the portability" with the "00s-era flip phone."

Keeping the spirit of innovation alive, Samsung has developed the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G to change the way people work, express, and create with their smartphones.

The device combines the power of today's smartphone with the portability and style of the flip.

With the combination of its functionality and flip phone portability, Samsung is bringing users an all-new smartphone experience.

All of this has led TIME Magazine to name Galaxy Z FIip3 5G as one of "The 100 Best Inventions of 2021."

Comments

