Tilottoma Bangla Group's innovations shine at IAB Build-Expo 2023

The ongoing IAB Building Material & Technology Exposition 2023 (IAB Build-Expo 2023), taking place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Agargaon has garnered significant attention from visitors.

Notably, the pavilion presented by Tilottoma Bangla Group captivated a large number of attendees, leaving them thoroughly impressed with their brand products, reads a press release.

With a rich 40-year legacy of offering eco-friendly solutions and promoting market sustainability, Tilottoma Bangla Group participated in the exposition, showcasing a diverse array of innovative building materials.

This year, the group is exhibiting its top-tier global brands at stall number L6 and L7 where they unveiled the new look of their modular cabinet brand "My Kitchen", and introduced a new series of bathroom vanities under the sub-brand Vanity, along with wardrobes and walk-in closets under their label Kloset. Moreover, they revealed Sleektop, a cutting-edge countertop range under the My Kitchen brand.

Furthermore, in stall numbers 105 and 106, they are featuring their venture, Nextblock-Autoclaved, Bangladesh's first manufacturer of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks which is widely recognised as the superior choice for exterior and partition walls, aligning with the company's commitment to environment sustainability.

Shahriar Sajjad, managing director of Tilottoma Bangla Group, emphasised the company's commitment to innovation in delivering a comprehensive building material solution.

"The IAB expo serves as a distinctive platform for our company to exhibit groundbreaking innovations to both national and international stakeholders. We are thrilled to introduce a diverse range of innovative building materials this year," he said.

Riyad Hassan, deputy general manager of Tilottoma Bangla Group's Brand and Marketing Department, mentioned that the company is presenting global building material brands like TOTO, Ramon Soler, TESY, and American Standard at the exposition.

The four-day exposition features participation from prominent national and international brands, is open to all and will conclude on 10 November.