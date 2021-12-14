Tilottoma Bangla group launches Japanese sanitary brand in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Tilottama Bangla group inaugurated the first experience centre of LIXIL, a famous Japanese world-class sanitary brand, at Gulshan in Dhaka on Saturday.

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin, spoke as the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release. 

Speaking as the chief guest, FCBBI president stated that, "Bangladesh is now a preferred destination for investors for conducive environment, skilled manpower and as one of the largest markets of wide consumer base. World renowned brands have already started to enter into the Bangladeshi market one by one. In continuation of that development process LIXIL Group has also started its journey in collaboration with Tilottoma Bangla Group. We hope that LIXIL will soon set up a factory in Bangladesh to manufacture sanitary products and export them abroad, spreading "Made in Bangladesh" all over the world."

Tilottoma Bangla Group is the franchise of LIXIL in Bangladesh. By opening the first experience centre in Gulshan, the products of LIXIL will be closer to the buyers. From here, customers can choose from LIXIL's attractive and pleasing sanitary ware directly through its exclusive display.

LIXIL is a leading global enterprise with approximately 55,000 employees in more than 150 countries worldwide, having expanded internationally by acquiring some of the most trusted names in our industry, including GROHE, American Standard & INAX. This global enterprise serves the lives of more than a billion people every day but believe that it has more potential to do so much more.

At the inauguration ceremony CEO of Tilottoma Bangla Group, Shahriar Sajjad said that, "LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Tilottoma has started its mission to bring aesthetically lucrative and sustainable products for a better tomorrow. Our new experience center has created a media for a direct communication to our consumers. 

Mubasher Hussain, president of Bangladesh Institute of Architects, Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, president of ARCASIA and dean of University of Asia Pacific were present as the special guests of the inaugural function. Also present at the inaugural ceremony were Shahriar Sajjad, chief executive officer (CEO) of Tilottama Bangla Group, Monjurul Haque, leader, Bangladesh & Pakistan LWT APAC and Sarwar H Sameer, leader, Sales-Bangladesh, LWT APAC of LIXIL International pte ltd.

