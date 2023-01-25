TikTok hosts first digital safety event in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 04:04 pm

Related News

TikTok hosts first digital safety event in Bangladesh

Press Release
25 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 04:04 pm
TikTok hosts first digital safety event in Bangladesh

Global entertainment platform TikTok held its first-ever event in Bangladesh as part of its Safety Ambassadors Programme.

Under this programme, TikTok launched #SaferTogether campaign, aiming to create awareness about how users can take advantage of the various in-app safety features available on the platform.

The event featured a star-studded panel discussion including some of Bangladesh's most renowned celebrities and content creators, including popular educator Ayman Sadiq, national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan, renowned actress Shabnam Faria, popular content creator Iftekhar Rafsan, former Miss Bangladesh Peya Jannatul, lifestyle content creator Faiza and actress and model Neel Hurerjahan. 

Speaking to a full-house audience, which included Bangladesh's creators community and journalists, the panelists discussed various aspects around digital safety including misinformation, harassment and cyberbullying, while advocating for responsible usage of the internet and safe content creation. 

Guests were also given tips and guidelines on how they could become good content creators by creating compelling content. 

In a special video message recorded for the event, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Director General, System and Services, Brigadier General Nasim Parvez, said: "Digital safety is an important issue in today's world, and I thank TikTok for arranging this timely campaign. Content creators must act responsibly and focus on creating good content that inspires others. We must get out of the tendency to go viral and focus on creating content that represents the talent in the country."

Ayman Sadiq said: "It has been a fantastic experience moderating this panel discussion session with prominent content creators as my panelists. We laughed, talked about our shared experiences in the digital space and connected with other content creators who look up to us to inspire and educate them."

Peya Jannatul said:"I am honoured to be a part of the panelists team for this very important discussion. As I have mentioned, as content creators, it is up to us to be responsible and exercise caution when interacting with people on digital media. It is also our responsibility to create safe content that inspires goodness, creativity, and joy." 

Jamal Bhuyan said:"We often see many comments thrown at people, not just content creators but also towards others, that demoralize us or harm our mental health. I hope, through this panel discussion session, we have been able to learn more about the effects of cyber bullying and, hopefully, we will be able to recognize such behaviors and correct them." 

TikTok

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

25m | TBS Entertainment
Cry for dollar for Ramadan imports

Cry for dollar for Ramadan imports

3h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh: Forex reserves to remain under pressure in 2023, dollar likely to be stable

Bangladesh: Forex reserves to remain under pressure in 2023, dollar likely to be stable

4h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port