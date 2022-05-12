TikTok campaign ‘Stitching Kindness’ receives huge user response

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 04:44 pm

The TikTok campaign 'Stitching Kindness' received massive appreciation from users.

TikTok launched the campaign on 18 April with the intent of using social media to extend goodness, reads a press release.

The purpose of this campaign was to make famous influencers to share one act of kindness and encourage users to engage in a similar good deed. 

This not only helped create an algorithm that is centric to good quality content, but also helped the audience to be kinder and happier. 

'Stitching Kindness' brought together a wide array of people, resulting in high social media reach. 

The campaign was acknowledged and admired by many industry leaders, speakers and business tycoons since it was capable of causing a change of perspective among the users.

The media execution for this campaign was conducted by Starcom Bangladesh. 

The media route for 'Stitching Kindness' were digital, press and ATL that helped in ensuring the wide coverage for this campaign.  

