Related News

TikTok announces Safety Ambassadors Campaign in Bangladesh

TikTok is continuing its efforts towards user safety in Bangladesh as it is set to launch its first-ever offline activation in the country with its Safety Ambassadors Programme.

The Safety Ambassadors Programme is a part of TikTok's goal to foster a safe and welcoming platform for its vibrant, diverse communities, said a press release. 

With its #SaferTogether initiative, TikTok aims to create awareness of how users can take advantage of the various in-app safety features available at their disposal.

According to the release, the campaign will be supported by some of Bangladesh's most renowned personalities and creators, such as popular educator Ayman Sadiq, national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan, renowned actress Shabnam Faria, popular content creator Iftekhar Rafsan, former Miss Bangladesh Peya Jannatul and lifestyle influencer Faiza among others, as TikTok's Safety Ambassadors. 

The Safety Ambassadors will talk about digital safety and advocate for responsible internet usage on their social media profiles to their followers.

Moreover, the #SaferTogether campaign is another proactive initiative from TikTok, as the global entertainment platform tries to combat the industry-wide issue of online and offline safety of users. 

The campaign is also a reminder of TikTok's proactive efforts in educating users about safety, misinformation and the power of authentic content.

