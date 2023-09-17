TikTok and BYLC launch climate action initiative in Bangladesh

TikTok is amplifying its commitment to climate action through a partnership with the Global Youth Leadership Center (GYLC) by launching the TikTok For Climate Action initiative.

This year-long initiative, primarily aimed at Bangladesh's youth, focuses on education and leadership development for climate action. The Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) will serve as the local executing partner for this transformative project, reads a press release.

TikTok for Climate Action will organize 10 workshops, featuring opinion leaders from civil society, academia, climate scientists, mental health experts, and the government.

According to the press release, these workshops will serve as platforms to promote inclusiveness, build bridges, and encourage active citizenship among young people in Bangladesh.

The partnership was officially announced at the BYLC headquarters during a panel discussion focused on youth leadership in the climate space.

The panel featured influential Bangladeshi climate researchers and activists, including Sohanur Rahman, Tasnia Khandaker Prova, and Lamia Mohsin. Helena Lersch, TikTok's vice president of public policy for emerging markets and global head of corporate social responsibility, emphasized the pivotal role digital platforms can play in catalyzing positive societal shifts.

BYLC's executive director, Tahsinah Ahmed, and TikTok's head of public policy and government relations for South Asia, Ferdous Al Mottakin were also present at the event.

"At TikTok, we are committed to transforming climate anxiety into empowerment, helping our community and the next generation be informed and engaged. By providing access to credible climate information, elevating the voices of climate advocates, experts and organizations dedicated to raising climate awareness and literacy along with collaborating with communities and partners who share the same vision around the world, we want to inspire hopeful dialogue and real action for a more sustainable future," said Helena Lersch.



"Our alliance with GYLC and BYLC amplifies our commitment to empowering the next generation, especially in countries like Bangladesh that are highly impacted by challenges pertaining to climate change," she further added according to a press release.

"Partnerships like this one with TikTok and BYLC are critical for equipping our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to be champions of climate action," said Tahsinah Ahmed, executive director of BYLC.

"We're thrilled to be the local implementing partner in this endeavour that aligns so well with our mission to foster leadership and active citizenship among the youths of Bangladesh," he further added.

TikTok has emerged as a destination for conversations focused on the most urgent environment and sustainability issues, with an active and engaged community of creators committed to raising awareness, inspiring action, and restoring the planet.

Creators and organizations are taking their communities along with them to make a difference by sharing tips on energy-saving, advocating for sustainable consumption and sustainable lifestyle choices, and eliminating and reducing waste in daily lives.

To raise awareness and advocacy around sustainability and climate action, TikTok has been running a global #ClimateAction campaign to encourage communities all over the world to join climate conversations and take action that has a positive impact on the planet, according to a press release.

#ClimateAction has now garnered over 2 billion video views globally since the launch of the campaign at COP26.

Climate change remains one of the most pressing concerns for Bangladesh. To tackle this, the collaboration will launch a chain of educational workshops with university students across the country.

These sessions will aim to deepen understanding of climate-related issues and inspire actionable steps at both individual and systemic levels. They will also serve as a melting pot for inclusivity, fostering connections and stimulating active citizenship among the young population of Bangladesh.